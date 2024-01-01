500 Lebanese pounds to Laotian kips

Convert LBP to LAK at the real exchange rate

500 lbp
122.92 lak

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = ₭0.2458 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:36
How to convert Lebanese pounds to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Laotian Kip
1 LBP0.24584 LAK
5 LBP1.22919 LAK
10 LBP2.45837 LAK
20 LBP4.91674 LAK
50 LBP12.29185 LAK
100 LBP24.58370 LAK
250 LBP61.45925 LAK
500 LBP122.91850 LAK
1000 LBP245.83700 LAK
2000 LBP491.67400 LAK
5000 LBP1,229.18500 LAK
10000 LBP2,458.37000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Lebanese Pound
1 LAK4.06774 LBP
5 LAK20.33870 LBP
10 LAK40.67740 LBP
20 LAK81.35480 LBP
50 LAK203.38700 LBP
100 LAK406.77400 LBP
250 LAK1,016.93500 LBP
500 LAK2,033.87000 LBP
1000 LAK4,067.74000 LBP
2000 LAK8,135.48000 LBP
5000 LAK20,338.70000 LBP
10000 LAK40,677.40000 LBP