Convert LBP to ILS at the real exchange rate

100 Lebanese pounds to Israeli new sheqels

100 lbp
0.00 ils

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = ₪0.00004176 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:55
Loading

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Israeli New Sheqel
1 LBP0.00004 ILS
5 LBP0.00021 ILS
10 LBP0.00042 ILS
20 LBP0.00084 ILS
50 LBP0.00209 ILS
100 LBP0.00418 ILS
250 LBP0.01044 ILS
500 LBP0.02088 ILS
1000 LBP0.04176 ILS
2000 LBP0.08351 ILS
5000 LBP0.20879 ILS
10000 LBP0.41757 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Lebanese Pound
1 ILS23,948.10000 LBP
5 ILS119,740.50000 LBP
10 ILS239,481.00000 LBP
20 ILS478,962.00000 LBP
50 ILS1,197,405.00000 LBP
100 ILS2,394,810.00000 LBP
250 ILS5,987,025.00000 LBP
500 ILS11,974,050.00000 LBP
1000 ILS23,948,100.00000 LBP
2000 ILS47,896,200.00000 LBP
5000 ILS119,740,500.00000 LBP
10000 ILS239,481,000.00000 LBP