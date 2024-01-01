2,000 Lebanese pounds to Croatian kunas

2,000 lbp
0.16 hrk

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = kn0.00007844 HRK

On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3651.6361.5060.9341.35518.1710.789
1 CAD0.73211.1981.1030.6840.99213.3080.578
1 NZD0.6110.83510.920.5710.82811.1060.482
1 AUD0.6640.9071.08710.6210.912.0690.524

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Croatian Kuna
1 LBP0.00008 HRK
5 LBP0.00039 HRK
10 LBP0.00078 HRK
20 LBP0.00157 HRK
50 LBP0.00392 HRK
100 LBP0.00784 HRK
250 LBP0.01961 HRK
500 LBP0.03922 HRK
1000 LBP0.07844 HRK
2000 LBP0.15689 HRK
5000 LBP0.39221 HRK
10000 LBP0.78443 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Lebanese Pound
1 HRK12,748.20000 LBP
5 HRK63,741.00000 LBP
10 HRK127,482.00000 LBP
20 HRK254,964.00000 LBP
50 HRK637,410.00000 LBP
100 HRK1,274,820.00000 LBP
250 HRK3,187,050.00000 LBP
500 HRK6,374,100.00000 LBP
1000 HRK12,748,200.00000 LBP
2000 HRK25,496,400.00000 LBP
5000 HRK63,741,000.00000 LBP
10000 HRK127,482,000.00000 LBP