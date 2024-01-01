Convert LBP to GBP at the real exchange rate

5 Lebanese pounds to British pounds sterling

5 lbp
0.00 gbp

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = £0.000008812 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:33
Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3651.6351.5050.9341.35518.150.789
1 CAD0.73211.1981.1020.6840.99213.2930.578
1 NZD0.6120.83510.920.5710.82811.10.482
1 AUD0.6650.9071.08710.6210.912.0620.524

How to convert Lebanese pounds to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / British Pound Sterling
1 LBP0.00001 GBP
5 LBP0.00004 GBP
10 LBP0.00009 GBP
20 LBP0.00018 GBP
50 LBP0.00044 GBP
100 LBP0.00088 GBP
250 LBP0.00220 GBP
500 LBP0.00441 GBP
1000 LBP0.00881 GBP
2000 LBP0.01762 GBP
5000 LBP0.04406 GBP
10000 LBP0.08812 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Lebanese Pound
1 GBP113,482.00000 LBP
5 GBP567,410.00000 LBP
10 GBP1,134,820.00000 LBP
20 GBP2,269,640.00000 LBP
50 GBP5,674,100.00000 LBP
100 GBP11,348,200.00000 LBP
250 GBP28,370,500.00000 LBP
500 GBP56,741,000.00000 LBP
1000 GBP113,482,000.00000 LBP
2000 GBP226,964,000.00000 LBP
5000 GBP567,410,000.00000 LBP
10000 GBP1,134,820,000.00000 LBP