1 Lebanese pound to Euros

Convert LBP to EUR at the real exchange rate

1 lbp
0.00 eur

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = €0.00001044 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:28
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Euro
1 LBP0.00001 EUR
5 LBP0.00005 EUR
10 LBP0.00010 EUR
20 LBP0.00021 EUR
50 LBP0.00052 EUR
100 LBP0.00104 EUR
250 LBP0.00261 EUR
500 LBP0.00522 EUR
1000 LBP0.01044 EUR
2000 LBP0.02088 EUR
5000 LBP0.05219 EUR
10000 LBP0.10439 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Lebanese Pound
1 EUR95,796.30000 LBP
5 EUR478,981.50000 LBP
10 EUR957,963.00000 LBP
20 EUR1,915,926.00000 LBP
50 EUR4,789,815.00000 LBP
100 EUR9,579,630.00000 LBP
250 EUR23,949,075.00000 LBP
500 EUR47,898,150.00000 LBP
1000 EUR95,796,300.00000 LBP
2000 EUR191,592,600.00000 LBP
5000 EUR478,981,500.00000 LBP
10000 EUR957,963,000.00000 LBP