Convert LBP to BDT at the real exchange rate

20 Lebanese pounds to Bangladeshi takas

20 lbp
0.03 bdt

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = Tk0.001313 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:51
Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3661.6351.5050.9341.35418.1580.789
1 CAD0.73211.1971.1020.6840.99213.2960.578
1 NZD0.6120.83510.9210.5720.82811.1080.483
1 AUD0.6650.9081.08610.6210.912.0670.524

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Bangladeshi Taka
1 LBP0.00131 BDT
5 LBP0.00656 BDT
10 LBP0.01313 BDT
20 LBP0.02626 BDT
50 LBP0.06564 BDT
100 LBP0.13128 BDT
250 LBP0.32821 BDT
500 LBP0.65642 BDT
1000 LBP1.31285 BDT
2000 LBP2.62570 BDT
5000 LBP6.56425 BDT
10000 LBP13.12850 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Lebanese Pound
1 BDT761.70200 LBP
5 BDT3,808.51000 LBP
10 BDT7,617.02000 LBP
20 BDT15,234.04000 LBP
50 BDT38,085.10000 LBP
100 BDT76,170.20000 LBP
250 BDT190,425.50000 LBP
500 BDT380,851.00000 LBP
1000 BDT761,702.00000 LBP
2000 BDT1,523,404.00000 LBP
5000 BDT3,808,510.00000 LBP
10000 BDT7,617,020.00000 LBP