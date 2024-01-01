Convert LAK to IDR at the real exchange rate

10 thousand Laotian kips to Indonesian rupiahs

10,000 lak
7,445.01 idr

₭1.000 LAK = Rp0.7445 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPAUDCADZARINRSGD
1 USD10.9330.7881.5021.36618.15583.421.353
1 EUR1.07210.8451.611.46419.45789.4051.45
1 GBP1.2691.18411.9061.73423.037105.8551.717
1 AUD0.6660.6210.52510.9112.08555.5280.901

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Laotian kips to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Laotian kips

LAK to USD

LAK to EUR

LAK to GBP

LAK to AUD

LAK to CAD

LAK to ZAR

LAK to INR

LAK to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Indonesian Rupiah
1 LAK0.74450 IDR
5 LAK3.72251 IDR
10 LAK7.44501 IDR
20 LAK14.89002 IDR
50 LAK37.22505 IDR
100 LAK74.45010 IDR
250 LAK186.12525 IDR
500 LAK372.25050 IDR
1000 LAK744.50100 IDR
2000 LAK1,489.00200 IDR
5000 LAK3,722.50500 IDR
10000 LAK7,445.01000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Laotian Kip
1 IDR1.34318 LAK
5 IDR6.71590 LAK
10 IDR13.43180 LAK
20 IDR26.86360 LAK
50 IDR67.15900 LAK
100 IDR134.31800 LAK
250 IDR335.79500 LAK
500 IDR671.59000 LAK
1000 IDR1,343.18000 LAK
2000 IDR2,686.36000 LAK
5000 IDR6,715.90000 LAK
10000 IDR13,431.80000 LAK