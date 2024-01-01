50 Kazakhstani tenges to New Taiwan dollars

Convert KZT to TWD at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = NT$0.06608 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:54
KZT to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TWD
1 KZT to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06680.0693
Low0.06530.0653
Average0.06620.0669
Change-1.12%-4.66%
1 KZT to TWD stats

The performance of KZT to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0668 and a 30 day low of 0.0653. This means the 30 day average was 0.0662. The change for KZT to TWD was -1.12.

The performance of KZT to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0693 and a 90 day low of 0.0653. This means the 90 day average was 0.0669. The change for KZT to TWD was -4.66.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / New Taiwan Dollar
1 KZT0.06608 TWD
5 KZT0.33041 TWD
10 KZT0.66083 TWD
20 KZT1.32166 TWD
50 KZT3.30414 TWD
100 KZT6.60828 TWD
250 KZT16.52070 TWD
500 KZT33.04140 TWD
1000 KZT66.08280 TWD
2000 KZT132.16560 TWD
5000 KZT330.41400 TWD
10000 KZT660.82800 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 TWD15.13250 KZT
5 TWD75.66250 KZT
10 TWD151.32500 KZT
20 TWD302.65000 KZT
50 TWD756.62500 KZT
100 TWD1,513.25000 KZT
250 TWD3,783.12500 KZT
500 TWD7,566.25000 KZT
1000 TWD15,132.50000 KZT
2000 TWD30,265.00000 KZT
5000 TWD75,662.50000 KZT
10000 TWD151,325.00000 KZT