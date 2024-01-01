250 Kazakhstani tenges to Tongan paʻangas

Convert KZT to TOP at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = T$0.004823 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:48
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KZT to TOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TOP
1 KZT to TOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00490.0050
Low0.00470.0047
Average0.00480.0048
Change-0.90%-2.76%
View full history

1 KZT to TOP stats

The performance of KZT to TOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0049 and a 30 day low of 0.0047. This means the 30 day average was 0.0048. The change for KZT to TOP was -0.90.

The performance of KZT to TOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0050 and a 90 day low of 0.0047. This means the 90 day average was 0.0048. The change for KZT to TOP was -2.76.

Track market ratesView KZT to TOP chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3821.3217.780.9270.7731.6621.504
1 CAD0.72310.95512.8620.670.561.2021.088
1 SGD0.7581.047113.470.7020.5861.2591.14
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0440.0930.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Tongan Paʻanga
1 KZT0.00482 TOP
5 KZT0.02412 TOP
10 KZT0.04823 TOP
20 KZT0.09646 TOP
50 KZT0.24116 TOP
100 KZT0.48232 TOP
250 KZT1.20579 TOP
500 KZT2.41158 TOP
1000 KZT4.82315 TOP
2000 KZT9.64630 TOP
5000 KZT24.11575 TOP
10000 KZT48.23150 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 TOP207.33300 KZT
5 TOP1,036.66500 KZT
10 TOP2,073.33000 KZT
20 TOP4,146.66000 KZT
50 TOP10,366.65000 KZT
100 TOP20,733.30000 KZT
250 TOP51,833.25000 KZT
500 TOP103,666.50000 KZT
1000 TOP207,333.00000 KZT
2000 TOP414,666.00000 KZT
5000 TOP1,036,665.00000 KZT
10000 TOP2,073,330.00000 KZT