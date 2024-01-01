10 thousand Kazakhstani tenges to Tunisian dinars

Convert KZT to TND at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = DT0.006404 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:47
KZT to TND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TND
1 KZT to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00640.0066
Low0.00620.0062
Average0.00630.0064
Change1.32%-2.29%
1 KZT to TND stats

The performance of KZT to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0064 and a 30 day low of 0.0062. This means the 30 day average was 0.0063. The change for KZT to TND was 1.32.

The performance of KZT to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0066 and a 90 day low of 0.0062. This means the 90 day average was 0.0064. The change for KZT to TND was -2.29.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Tunisian Dinar
1 KZT0.00640 TND
5 KZT0.03202 TND
10 KZT0.06404 TND
20 KZT0.12808 TND
50 KZT0.32020 TND
100 KZT0.64041 TND
250 KZT1.60101 TND
500 KZT3.20203 TND
1000 KZT6.40405 TND
2000 KZT12.80810 TND
5000 KZT32.02025 TND
10000 KZT64.04050 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 TND156.15100 KZT
5 TND780.75500 KZT
10 TND1,561.51000 KZT
20 TND3,123.02000 KZT
50 TND7,807.55000 KZT
100 TND15,615.10000 KZT
250 TND39,037.75000 KZT
500 TND78,075.50000 KZT
1000 TND156,151.00000 KZT
2000 TND312,302.00000 KZT
5000 TND780,755.00000 KZT
10000 TND1,561,510.00000 KZT