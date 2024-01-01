5 Kazakhstani tenges to Turkmenistani manats

Convert KZT to TMT at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = T0.007217 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:59
KZT to TMT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

TMT
1 KZT to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00730.0074
Low0.00710.0071
Average0.00720.0073
Change-1.23%-2.34%
1 KZT to TMT stats

The performance of KZT to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0073 and a 30 day low of 0.0071. This means the 30 day average was 0.0072. The change for KZT to TMT was -1.23.

The performance of KZT to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0074 and a 90 day low of 0.0071. This means the 90 day average was 0.0073. The change for KZT to TMT was -2.34.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3821.3217.7780.9270.7731.6621.504
1 CAD0.72310.95512.860.670.561.2021.088
1 SGD0.7581.047113.470.7020.5861.261.14
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0440.0940.085

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Turkmenistani Manat
1 KZT0.00722 TMT
5 KZT0.03608 TMT
10 KZT0.07217 TMT
20 KZT0.14433 TMT
50 KZT0.36083 TMT
100 KZT0.72166 TMT
250 KZT1.80416 TMT
500 KZT3.60832 TMT
1000 KZT7.21664 TMT
2000 KZT14.43328 TMT
5000 KZT36.08320 TMT
10000 KZT72.16640 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 TMT138.56900 KZT
5 TMT692.84500 KZT
10 TMT1,385.69000 KZT
20 TMT2,771.38000 KZT
50 TMT6,928.45000 KZT
100 TMT13,856.90000 KZT
250 TMT34,642.25000 KZT
500 TMT69,284.50000 KZT
1000 TMT138,569.00000 KZT
2000 TMT277,138.00000 KZT
5000 TMT692,845.00000 KZT
10000 TMT1,385,690.00000 KZT