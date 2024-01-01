5 Kazakhstani tenges to Salvadoran colóns

Convert KZT to SVC at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = ₡0.01804 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:59
KZT to SVC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SVC
1 KZT to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01830.0185
Low0.01770.0177
Average0.01810.0182
Change-1.23%-2.34%
1 KZT to SVC stats

The performance of KZT to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0183 and a 30 day low of 0.0177. This means the 30 day average was 0.0181. The change for KZT to SVC was -1.23.

The performance of KZT to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0185 and a 90 day low of 0.0177. This means the 90 day average was 0.0182. The change for KZT to SVC was -2.34.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.3217.7890.9270.7741.6631.505
1 CAD0.72310.95512.8670.670.561.2031.088
1 SGD0.7581.047113.4760.7020.5861.261.14
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Salvadoran Colón
1 KZT0.01804 SVC
5 KZT0.09021 SVC
10 KZT0.18042 SVC
20 KZT0.36083 SVC
50 KZT0.90208 SVC
100 KZT1.80416 SVC
250 KZT4.51040 SVC
500 KZT9.02080 SVC
1000 KZT18.04160 SVC
2000 KZT36.08320 SVC
5000 KZT90.20800 SVC
10000 KZT180.41600 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 SVC55.42740 KZT
5 SVC277.13700 KZT
10 SVC554.27400 KZT
20 SVC1,108.54800 KZT
50 SVC2,771.37000 KZT
100 SVC5,542.74000 KZT
250 SVC13,856.85000 KZT
500 SVC27,713.70000 KZT
1000 SVC55,427.40000 KZT
2000 SVC110,854.80000 KZT
5000 SVC277,137.00000 KZT
10000 SVC554,274.00000 KZT