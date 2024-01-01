2,000 Kazakhstani tenges to Romanian leus

Convert KZT to RON at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = L0.009503 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:24
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KZT to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RON
1 KZT to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00950.0097
Low0.00920.0092
Average0.00940.0094
Change2.38%-1.70%
View full history

1 KZT to RON stats

The performance of KZT to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0095 and a 30 day low of 0.0092. This means the 30 day average was 0.0094. The change for KZT to RON was 2.38.

The performance of KZT to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0097 and a 90 day low of 0.0092. This means the 90 day average was 0.0094. The change for KZT to RON was -1.70.

Track market ratesView KZT to RON chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.3217.790.9270.7741.6631.504
1 CAD0.72310.95512.8680.670.561.2031.088
1 SGD0.7571.047113.4730.7020.5861.2591.139
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Romanian Leu
1 KZT0.00950 RON
5 KZT0.04752 RON
10 KZT0.09503 RON
20 KZT0.19006 RON
50 KZT0.47516 RON
100 KZT0.95032 RON
250 KZT2.37581 RON
500 KZT4.75162 RON
1000 KZT9.50323 RON
2000 KZT19.00646 RON
5000 KZT47.51615 RON
10000 KZT95.03230 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 RON105.22700 KZT
5 RON526.13500 KZT
10 RON1,052.27000 KZT
20 RON2,104.54000 KZT
50 RON5,261.35000 KZT
100 RON10,522.70000 KZT
250 RON26,306.75000 KZT
500 RON52,613.50000 KZT
1000 RON105,227.00000 KZT
2000 RON210,454.00000 KZT
5000 RON526,135.00000 KZT
10000 RON1,052,270.00000 KZT