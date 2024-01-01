2,000 Kazakhstani tenges to Paraguayan guaranis

Convert KZT to PYG at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = ₲16.41 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:20
KZT to PYG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PYG
1 KZT to PYGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16.423516.4235
Low15.825215.6990
Average16.193416.0435
Change0.96%2.66%
1 KZT to PYG stats

The performance of KZT to PYG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.4235 and a 30 day low of 15.8252. This means the 30 day average was 16.1934. The change for KZT to PYG was 0.96.

The performance of KZT to PYG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.4235 and a 90 day low of 15.6990. This means the 90 day average was 16.0435. The change for KZT to PYG was 2.66.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Paraguayan Guarani
1 KZT16.40980 PYG
5 KZT82.04900 PYG
10 KZT164.09800 PYG
20 KZT328.19600 PYG
50 KZT820.49000 PYG
100 KZT1,640.98000 PYG
250 KZT4,102.45000 PYG
500 KZT8,204.90000 PYG
1000 KZT16,409.80000 PYG
2000 KZT32,819.60000 PYG
5000 KZT82,049.00000 PYG
10000 KZT164,098.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 PYG0.06094 KZT
5 PYG0.30470 KZT
10 PYG0.60939 KZT
20 PYG1.21878 KZT
50 PYG3.04696 KZT
100 PYG6.09391 KZT
250 PYG15.23478 KZT
500 PYG30.46955 KZT
1000 PYG60.93910 KZT
2000 PYG121.87820 KZT
5000 PYG304.69550 KZT
10000 PYG609.39100 KZT