10 thousand Kazakhstani tenges to New Zealand dollars

Convert KZT to NZD at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = $0.003429 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:08
KZT to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NZD
1 KZT to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00340.0036
Low0.00330.0033
Average0.00340.0034
Change4.35%-4.35%
1 KZT to NZD stats

The performance of KZT to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0034 and a 30 day low of 0.0033. This means the 30 day average was 0.0034. The change for KZT to NZD was 4.35.

The performance of KZT to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0036 and a 90 day low of 0.0033. This means the 90 day average was 0.0034. The change for KZT to NZD was -4.35.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.32117.7960.9270.7741.6631.505
1 CAD0.72310.95512.870.670.5591.2031.088
1 SGD0.7571.047113.4740.7020.5861.2591.139
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / New Zealand Dollar
1 KZT0.00343 NZD
5 KZT0.01715 NZD
10 KZT0.03429 NZD
20 KZT0.06859 NZD
50 KZT0.17147 NZD
100 KZT0.34294 NZD
250 KZT0.85734 NZD
500 KZT1.71468 NZD
1000 KZT3.42935 NZD
2000 KZT6.85870 NZD
5000 KZT17.14675 NZD
10000 KZT34.29350 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 NZD291.60000 KZT
5 NZD1,458.00000 KZT
10 NZD2,916.00000 KZT
20 NZD5,832.00000 KZT
50 NZD14,580.00000 KZT
100 NZD29,160.00000 KZT
250 NZD72,900.00000 KZT
500 NZD145,800.00000 KZT
1000 NZD291,600.00000 KZT
2000 NZD583,200.00000 KZT
5000 NZD1,458,000.00000 KZT
10000 NZD2,916,000.00000 KZT