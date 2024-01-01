10 Kazakhstani tenges to Nigerian nairas

Convert KZT to NGN at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = ₦3.527 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:03
KZT to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NGN
1 KZT to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.54073.5407
Low3.39753.2540
Average3.46513.3960
Change1.01%3.66%
1 KZT to NGN stats

The performance of KZT to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.5407 and a 30 day low of 3.3975. This means the 30 day average was 3.4651. The change for KZT to NGN was 1.01.

The performance of KZT to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.5407 and a 90 day low of 3.2540. This means the 90 day average was 3.3960. The change for KZT to NGN was 3.66.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Nigerian Naira
1 KZT3.52661 NGN
5 KZT17.63305 NGN
10 KZT35.26610 NGN
20 KZT70.53220 NGN
50 KZT176.33050 NGN
100 KZT352.66100 NGN
250 KZT881.65250 NGN
500 KZT1,763.30500 NGN
1000 KZT3,526.61000 NGN
2000 KZT7,053.22000 NGN
5000 KZT17,633.05000 NGN
10000 KZT35,266.10000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 NGN0.28356 KZT
5 NGN1.41780 KZT
10 NGN2.83559 KZT
20 NGN5.67118 KZT
50 NGN14.17795 KZT
100 NGN28.35590 KZT
250 NGN70.88975 KZT
500 NGN141.77950 KZT
1000 NGN283.55900 KZT
2000 NGN567.11800 KZT
5000 NGN1,417.79500 KZT
10000 NGN2,835.59000 KZT