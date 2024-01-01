10 Kazakhstani tenges to Mexican pesos

Convert KZT to MXN at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = Mex$0.04087 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:55
KZT to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MXN
1 KZT to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04140.0421
Low0.03940.0389
Average0.04050.0403
Change1.31%4.86%
1 KZT to MXN stats

The performance of KZT to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0414 and a 30 day low of 0.0394. This means the 30 day average was 0.0405. The change for KZT to MXN was 1.31.

The performance of KZT to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0421 and a 90 day low of 0.0389. This means the 90 day average was 0.0403. The change for KZT to MXN was 4.86.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Mexican Peso
1 KZT0.04087 MXN
5 KZT0.20435 MXN
10 KZT0.40870 MXN
20 KZT0.81739 MXN
50 KZT2.04348 MXN
100 KZT4.08695 MXN
250 KZT10.21738 MXN
500 KZT20.43475 MXN
1000 KZT40.86950 MXN
2000 KZT81.73900 MXN
5000 KZT204.34750 MXN
10000 KZT408.69500 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MXN24.46810 KZT
5 MXN122.34050 KZT
10 MXN244.68100 KZT
20 MXN489.36200 KZT
50 MXN1,223.40500 KZT
100 MXN2,446.81000 KZT
250 MXN6,117.02500 KZT
500 MXN12,234.05000 KZT
1000 MXN24,468.10000 KZT
2000 MXN48,936.20000 KZT
5000 MXN122,340.50000 KZT
10000 MXN244,681.00000 KZT