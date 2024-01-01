5,000 Kazakhstani tenges to Malawian kwachas

Convert KZT to MWK at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = MK3.575 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:29
KZT to MWK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

1 KZT to MWKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.62783.6558
Low3.51623.5162
Average3.58523.6075
Change-1.26%-2.11%
1 KZT to MWK stats

The performance of KZT to MWK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.6278 and a 30 day low of 3.5162. This means the 30 day average was 3.5852. The change for KZT to MWK was -1.26.

The performance of KZT to MWK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.6558 and a 90 day low of 3.5162. This means the 90 day average was 3.6075. The change for KZT to MWK was -2.11.

Top currencies

1 USD11.3831.32117.7970.9270.7741.6631.505
1 CAD0.72310.95512.8710.6710.561.2031.088
1 SGD0.7571.047113.4730.7020.5861.2591.139
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Malawian Kwacha
1 KZT3.57535 MWK
5 KZT17.87675 MWK
10 KZT35.75350 MWK
20 KZT71.50700 MWK
50 KZT178.76750 MWK
100 KZT357.53500 MWK
250 KZT893.83750 MWK
500 KZT1,787.67500 MWK
1000 KZT3,575.35000 MWK
2000 KZT7,150.70000 MWK
5000 KZT17,876.75000 MWK
10000 KZT35,753.50000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MWK0.27969 KZT
5 MWK1.39847 KZT
10 MWK2.79693 KZT
20 MWK5.59386 KZT
50 MWK13.98465 KZT
100 MWK27.96930 KZT
250 MWK69.92325 KZT
500 MWK139.84650 KZT
1000 MWK279.69300 KZT
2000 MWK559.38600 KZT
5000 MWK1,398.46500 KZT
10000 MWK2,796.93000 KZT