50 Kazakhstani tenges to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert KZT to MRU at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = UM0.08185 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:29
KZT to MRU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MRU
1 KZT to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08290.0836
Low0.08020.0802
Average0.08190.0824
Change-0.94%-2.16%
1 KZT to MRU stats

The performance of KZT to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0829 and a 30 day low of 0.0802. This means the 30 day average was 0.0819. The change for KZT to MRU was -0.94.

The performance of KZT to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0836 and a 90 day low of 0.0802. This means the 90 day average was 0.0824. The change for KZT to MRU was -2.16.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 KZT0.08185 MRU
5 KZT0.40924 MRU
10 KZT0.81847 MRU
20 KZT1.63694 MRU
50 KZT4.09235 MRU
100 KZT8.18470 MRU
250 KZT20.46175 MRU
500 KZT40.92350 MRU
1000 KZT81.84700 MRU
2000 KZT163.69400 MRU
5000 KZT409.23500 MRU
10000 KZT818.47000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MRU12.21790 KZT
5 MRU61.08950 KZT
10 MRU122.17900 KZT
20 MRU244.35800 KZT
50 MRU610.89500 KZT
100 MRU1,221.79000 KZT
250 MRU3,054.47500 KZT
500 MRU6,108.95000 KZT
1000 MRU12,217.90000 KZT
2000 MRU24,435.80000 KZT
5000 MRU61,089.50000 KZT
10000 MRU122,179.00000 KZT