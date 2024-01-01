2,000 Kazakhstani tenges to Macanese patacas

Convert KZT to MOP at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = MOP$0.01650 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:48
KZT to MOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MOP
1 KZT to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01680.0170
Low0.01620.0162
Average0.01650.0167
Change-1.42%-2.82%
1 KZT to MOP stats

The performance of KZT to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0168 and a 30 day low of 0.0162. This means the 30 day average was 0.0165. The change for KZT to MOP was -1.42.

The performance of KZT to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0170 and a 90 day low of 0.0162. This means the 90 day average was 0.0167. The change for KZT to MOP was -2.82.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3821.32117.7890.9270.7741.6621.504
1 CAD0.72310.95512.8680.6710.561.2021.088
1 SGD0.7571.047113.4690.7020.5861.2591.139
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Macanese Pataca
1 KZT0.01650 MOP
5 KZT0.08249 MOP
10 KZT0.16497 MOP
20 KZT0.32995 MOP
50 KZT0.82487 MOP
100 KZT1.64974 MOP
250 KZT4.12435 MOP
500 KZT8.24870 MOP
1000 KZT16.49740 MOP
2000 KZT32.99480 MOP
5000 KZT82.48700 MOP
10000 KZT164.97400 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MOP60.61580 KZT
5 MOP303.07900 KZT
10 MOP606.15800 KZT
20 MOP1,212.31600 KZT
50 MOP3,030.79000 KZT
100 MOP6,061.58000 KZT
250 MOP15,153.95000 KZT
500 MOP30,307.90000 KZT
1000 MOP60,615.80000 KZT
2000 MOP121,231.60000 KZT
5000 MOP303,079.00000 KZT
10000 MOP606,158.00000 KZT