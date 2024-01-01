2,000 Kazakhstani tenges to Moldovan leus

Convert KZT to MDL at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = L0.03685 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:29
KZT to MDL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MDL
1 KZT to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03680.0374
Low0.03570.0357
Average0.03630.0364
Change1.58%-1.40%
1 KZT to MDL stats

The performance of KZT to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0368 and a 30 day low of 0.0357. This means the 30 day average was 0.0363. The change for KZT to MDL was 1.58.

The performance of KZT to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0374 and a 90 day low of 0.0357. This means the 90 day average was 0.0364. The change for KZT to MDL was -1.40.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Moldovan Leu
1 KZT0.03685 MDL
5 KZT0.18423 MDL
10 KZT0.36846 MDL
20 KZT0.73692 MDL
50 KZT1.84231 MDL
100 KZT3.68461 MDL
250 KZT9.21153 MDL
500 KZT18.42305 MDL
1000 KZT36.84610 MDL
2000 KZT73.69220 MDL
5000 KZT184.23050 MDL
10000 KZT368.46100 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MDL27.13990 KZT
5 MDL135.69950 KZT
10 MDL271.39900 KZT
20 MDL542.79800 KZT
50 MDL1,356.99500 KZT
100 MDL2,713.99000 KZT
250 MDL6,784.97500 KZT
500 MDL13,569.95000 KZT
1000 MDL27,139.90000 KZT
2000 MDL54,279.80000 KZT
5000 MDL135,699.50000 KZT
10000 MDL271,399.00000 KZT