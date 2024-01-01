5 Kazakhstani tenges to Laotian kips

Convert KZT to LAK at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = ₭45.26 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:00
KZT to LAK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LAK
1 KZT to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High46.188746.8209
Low44.530244.5302
Average45.489745.9539
Change-1.79%-3.34%
1 KZT to LAK stats

The performance of KZT to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 46.1887 and a 30 day low of 44.5302. This means the 30 day average was 45.4897. The change for KZT to LAK was -1.79.

The performance of KZT to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 46.8209 and a 90 day low of 44.5302. This means the 90 day average was 45.9539. The change for KZT to LAK was -3.34.

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Laotian Kip
1 KZT45.25870 LAK
5 KZT226.29350 LAK
10 KZT452.58700 LAK
20 KZT905.17400 LAK
50 KZT2,262.93500 LAK
100 KZT4,525.87000 LAK
250 KZT11,314.67500 LAK
500 KZT22,629.35000 LAK
1000 KZT45,258.70000 LAK
2000 KZT90,517.40000 LAK
5000 KZT226,293.50000 LAK
10000 KZT452,587.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 LAK0.02210 KZT
5 LAK0.11048 KZT
10 LAK0.22095 KZT
20 LAK0.44190 KZT
50 LAK1.10476 KZT
100 LAK2.20952 KZT
250 LAK5.52380 KZT
500 LAK11.04760 KZT
1000 LAK22.09520 KZT
2000 LAK44.19040 KZT
5000 LAK110.47600 KZT
10000 LAK220.95200 KZT