250 Kazakhstani tenges to Jordanian dinars

Convert KZT to JOD at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = JD0.001462 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:29
KZT to JOD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JOD
1 KZT to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00150.0015
Low0.00140.0014
Average0.00150.0015
Change-1.21%-2.32%
1 KZT to JOD stats

The performance of KZT to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0015 and a 30 day low of 0.0014. This means the 30 day average was 0.0015. The change for KZT to JOD was -1.21.

The performance of KZT to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0015 and a 90 day low of 0.0014. This means the 90 day average was 0.0015. The change for KZT to JOD was -2.32.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.3217.7740.9270.7731.6631.504
1 CAD0.72310.95512.8560.670.5591.2031.088
1 SGD0.7571.047113.4630.7020.5861.2591.139
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0440.0940.085

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Jordanian Dinar
1 KZT0.00146 JOD
5 KZT0.00731 JOD
10 KZT0.01462 JOD
20 KZT0.02924 JOD
50 KZT0.07309 JOD
100 KZT0.14619 JOD
250 KZT0.36547 JOD
500 KZT0.73095 JOD
1000 KZT1.46189 JOD
2000 KZT2.92378 JOD
5000 KZT7.30945 JOD
10000 KZT14.61890 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 JOD684.04800 KZT
5 JOD3,420.24000 KZT
10 JOD6,840.48000 KZT
20 JOD13,680.96000 KZT
50 JOD34,202.40000 KZT
100 JOD68,404.80000 KZT
250 JOD171,012.00000 KZT
500 JOD342,024.00000 KZT
1000 JOD684,048.00000 KZT
2000 JOD1,368,096.00000 KZT
5000 JOD3,420,240.00000 KZT
10000 JOD6,840,480.00000 KZT