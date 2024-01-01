1 thousand Kazakhstani tenges to Hungarian forints

Convert KZT to HUF at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = Ft0.7706 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:07
KZT to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HUF
1 KZT to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.77060.7729
Low0.73590.7265
Average0.75280.7485
Change4.71%1.34%
1 KZT to HUF stats

The performance of KZT to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7706 and a 30 day low of 0.7359. This means the 30 day average was 0.7528. The change for KZT to HUF was 4.71.

The performance of KZT to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7729 and a 90 day low of 0.7265. This means the 90 day average was 0.7485. The change for KZT to HUF was 1.34.

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Hungarian Forint
1 KZT0.77057 HUF
5 KZT3.85283 HUF
10 KZT7.70566 HUF
20 KZT15.41132 HUF
50 KZT38.52830 HUF
100 KZT77.05660 HUF
250 KZT192.64150 HUF
500 KZT385.28300 HUF
1000 KZT770.56600 HUF
2000 KZT1,541.13200 HUF
5000 KZT3,852.83000 HUF
10000 KZT7,705.66000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Kazakhstani Tenge
2000 HUF2,595.50000 KZT
5000 HUF6,488.75000 KZT
10000 HUF12,977.50000 KZT
15000 HUF19,466.25000 KZT
20000 HUF25,955.00000 KZT
30000 HUF38,932.50000 KZT
40000 HUF51,910.00000 KZT
50000 HUF64,887.50000 KZT
60000 HUF77,865.00000 KZT
100000 HUF129,775.00000 KZT
150000 HUF194,662.50000 KZT
200000 HUF259,550.00000 KZT