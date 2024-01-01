1 Kazakhstani tenge to Gambian dalasis

Convert KZT to GMD at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = D0.1437 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:29
KZT to GMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GMD
1 KZT to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14610.1468
Low0.14100.1410
Average0.14420.1446
Change-1.52%-0.70%
1 KZT to GMD stats

The performance of KZT to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1461 and a 30 day low of 0.1410. This means the 30 day average was 0.1442. The change for KZT to GMD was -1.52.

The performance of KZT to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1468 and a 90 day low of 0.1410. This means the 90 day average was 0.1446. The change for KZT to GMD was -0.70.

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Gambian Dalasi
1 KZT0.14366 GMD
5 KZT0.71832 GMD
10 KZT1.43664 GMD
20 KZT2.87328 GMD
50 KZT7.18320 GMD
100 KZT14.36640 GMD
250 KZT35.91600 GMD
500 KZT71.83200 GMD
1000 KZT143.66400 GMD
2000 KZT287.32800 GMD
5000 KZT718.32000 GMD
10000 KZT1,436.64000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 GMD6.96068 KZT
5 GMD34.80340 KZT
10 GMD69.60680 KZT
20 GMD139.21360 KZT
50 GMD348.03400 KZT
100 GMD696.06800 KZT
250 GMD1,740.17000 KZT
500 GMD3,480.34000 KZT
1000 GMD6,960.68000 KZT
2000 GMD13,921.36000 KZT
5000 GMD34,803.40000 KZT
10000 GMD69,606.80000 KZT