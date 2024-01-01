1 thousand Kazakhstani tenges to Georgian laris

Convert KZT to GEL at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = ₾0.005629 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:48
KZT to GEL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GEL
1 KZT to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00570.0057
Low0.00550.0055
Average0.00560.0056
Change-1.04%-1.68%
1 KZT to GEL stats

The performance of KZT to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0057 and a 30 day low of 0.0055. This means the 30 day average was 0.0056. The change for KZT to GEL was -1.04.

The performance of KZT to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0057 and a 90 day low of 0.0055. This means the 90 day average was 0.0056. The change for KZT to GEL was -1.68.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Georgian Lari
1 KZT0.00563 GEL
5 KZT0.02814 GEL
10 KZT0.05629 GEL
20 KZT0.11258 GEL
50 KZT0.28145 GEL
100 KZT0.56290 GEL
250 KZT1.40724 GEL
500 KZT2.81449 GEL
1000 KZT5.62898 GEL
2000 KZT11.25796 GEL
5000 KZT28.14490 GEL
10000 KZT56.28980 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 GEL177.65200 KZT
5 GEL888.26000 KZT
10 GEL1,776.52000 KZT
20 GEL3,553.04000 KZT
50 GEL8,882.60000 KZT
100 GEL17,765.20000 KZT
250 GEL44,413.00000 KZT
500 GEL88,826.00000 KZT
1000 GEL177,652.00000 KZT
2000 GEL355,304.00000 KZT
5000 GEL888,260.00000 KZT
10000 GEL1,776,520.00000 KZT