5,000 Kazakhstani tenges to Czech korunas

Convert KZT to CZK at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = Kč0.04831 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:34
KZT to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

CZK
1 KZT to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04840.0495
Low0.04680.0462
Average0.04760.0476
Change3.25%-2.01%
1 KZT to CZK stats

The performance of KZT to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0484 and a 30 day low of 0.0468. This means the 30 day average was 0.0476. The change for KZT to CZK was 3.25.

The performance of KZT to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0495 and a 90 day low of 0.0462. This means the 90 day average was 0.0476. The change for KZT to CZK was -2.01.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Czech Republic Koruna
1 KZT0.04831 CZK
5 KZT0.24154 CZK
10 KZT0.48308 CZK
20 KZT0.96616 CZK
50 KZT2.41541 CZK
100 KZT4.83082 CZK
250 KZT12.07705 CZK
500 KZT24.15410 CZK
1000 KZT48.30820 CZK
2000 KZT96.61640 CZK
5000 KZT241.54100 CZK
10000 KZT483.08200 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 CZK20.70040 KZT
5 CZK103.50200 KZT
10 CZK207.00400 KZT
20 CZK414.00800 KZT
50 CZK1,035.02000 KZT
100 CZK2,070.04000 KZT
250 CZK5,175.10000 KZT
500 CZK10,350.20000 KZT
1000 CZK20,700.40000 KZT
2000 CZK41,400.80000 KZT
5000 CZK103,502.00000 KZT
10000 CZK207,004.00000 KZT