100 Kazakhstani tenges to Bahamian dollars

Convert KZT to BSD at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = B$0.002062 BSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:59
KZT to BSD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BSD
1 KZT to BSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00210.0021
Low0.00200.0020
Average0.00210.0021
Change-1.23%-2.34%
1 KZT to BSD stats

The performance of KZT to BSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0021 and a 30 day low of 0.0020. This means the 30 day average was 0.0021. The change for KZT to BSD was -1.23.

The performance of KZT to BSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0021 and a 90 day low of 0.0020. This means the 90 day average was 0.0021. The change for KZT to BSD was -2.34.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bahamian Dollar
1 KZT0.00206 BSD
5 KZT0.01031 BSD
10 KZT0.02062 BSD
20 KZT0.04124 BSD
50 KZT0.10310 BSD
100 KZT0.20619 BSD
250 KZT0.51548 BSD
500 KZT1.03095 BSD
1000 KZT2.06190 BSD
2000 KZT4.12380 BSD
5000 KZT10.30950 BSD
10000 KZT20.61900 BSD
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BSD484.99000 KZT
5 BSD2,424.95000 KZT
10 BSD4,849.90000 KZT
20 BSD9,699.80000 KZT
50 BSD24,249.50000 KZT
100 BSD48,499.00000 KZT
250 BSD121,247.50000 KZT
500 BSD242,495.00000 KZT
1000 BSD484,990.00000 KZT
2000 BSD969,980.00000 KZT
5000 BSD2,424,950.00000 KZT
10000 BSD4,849,900.00000 KZT