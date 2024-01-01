1 thousand Cayman Islands dollars to CFP francs

Convert KYD to XPF at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = ₣134.7 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:47
KYD to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

XPF
1 KYD to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High134.6940134.7650
Low130.3890130.3890
Average132.3162132.3324
Change2.77%0.63%
1 KYD to XPF stats

The performance of KYD to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 134.6940 and a 30 day low of 130.3890. This means the 30 day average was 132.3162. The change for KYD to XPF was 2.77.

The performance of KYD to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 134.7650 and a 90 day low of 130.3890. This means the 90 day average was 132.3324. The change for KYD to XPF was 0.63.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / CFP Franc
1 KYD134.69400 XPF
5 KYD673.47000 XPF
10 KYD1,346.94000 XPF
20 KYD2,693.88000 XPF
50 KYD6,734.70000 XPF
100 KYD13,469.40000 XPF
250 KYD33,673.50000 XPF
500 KYD67,347.00000 XPF
1000 KYD134,694.00000 XPF
2000 KYD269,388.00000 XPF
5000 KYD673,470.00000 XPF
10000 KYD1,346,940.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 XPF0.00742 KYD
5 XPF0.03712 KYD
10 XPF0.07424 KYD
20 XPF0.14848 KYD
50 XPF0.37121 KYD
100 XPF0.74242 KYD
250 XPF1.85606 KYD
500 XPF3.71212 KYD
1000 XPF7.42424 KYD
2000 XPF14.84848 KYD
5000 XPF37.12120 KYD
10000 XPF74.24240 KYD