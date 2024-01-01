1 thousand Cayman Islands dollars to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert KYD to XOF at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = CFA741.9 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:45
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KYD to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XOF
1 KYD to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High741.8730741.8730
Low714.8180714.7170
Average728.8773726.4981
Change3.78%0.68%
View full history

1 KYD to XOF stats

The performance of KYD to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 741.8730 and a 30 day low of 714.8180. This means the 30 day average was 728.8773. The change for KYD to XOF was 3.78.

The performance of KYD to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 741.8730 and a 90 day low of 714.7170. This means the 90 day average was 726.4981. The change for KYD to XOF was 0.68.

Track market ratesView KYD to XOF chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD184.07280.92741.3216517.80431.506021.382850.773844
1 INR0.011894510.01103130.01572030.2117720.01791330.01644820.00920445
1 EUR1.0782590.651511.4250719.19751.623871.491060.83443
1 SGD0.7566363.6120.70172113.47131.13951.046310.585514

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollars

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 KYD741.87300 XOF
5 KYD3709.36500 XOF
10 KYD7418.73000 XOF
20 KYD14837.46000 XOF
50 KYD37093.65000 XOF
100 KYD74187.30000 XOF
250 KYD185468.25000 XOF
500 KYD370936.50000 XOF
1000 KYD741873.00000 XOF
2000 KYD1483746.00000 XOF
5000 KYD3709365.00000 XOF
10000 KYD7418730.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 XOF0.00135 KYD
5 XOF0.00674 KYD
10 XOF0.01348 KYD
20 XOF0.02696 KYD
50 XOF0.06740 KYD
100 XOF0.13479 KYD
250 XOF0.33698 KYD
500 XOF0.67397 KYD
1000 XOF1.34794 KYD
2000 XOF2.69588 KYD
5000 XOF6.73970 KYD
10000 XOF13.47940 KYD