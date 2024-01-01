1 Cayman Islands dollar to Vietnamese dongs

Convert KYD to VND at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = ₫30,970 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:40
KYD to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

VND
1 KYD to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High30,981.700030,981.7000
Low29,961.300029,936.5000
Average30,317.096730,364.8400
Change3.17%0.29%
1 KYD to VND stats

The performance of KYD to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 30,981.7000 and a 30 day low of 29,961.3000. This means the 30 day average was 30,317.0967. The change for KYD to VND was 3.17.

The performance of KYD to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 30,981.7000 and a 90 day low of 29,936.5000. This means the 90 day average was 30,364.8400. The change for KYD to VND was 0.29.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD184.0370.9271.32217.8061.5061.3830.774
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2120.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07890.61311.42519.21.6241.4910.835
1 SGD0.75663.5730.702113.471.141.0460.585

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
1 KYD30,970.40000 VND
5 KYD154,852.00000 VND
10 KYD309,704.00000 VND
20 KYD619,408.00000 VND
50 KYD1,548,520.00000 VND
100 KYD3,097,040.00000 VND
250 KYD7,742,600.00000 VND
500 KYD15,485,200.00000 VND
1000 KYD30,970,400.00000 VND
2000 KYD61,940,800.00000 VND
5000 KYD154,852,000.00000 VND
10000 KYD309,704,000.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Cayman Islands Dollar
1000 VND0.03229 KYD
2000 VND0.06458 KYD
5000 VND0.16144 KYD
10000 VND0.32289 KYD
20000 VND0.64578 KYD
50000 VND1.61445 KYD
100000 VND3.22889 KYD
200000 VND6.45778 KYD
500000 VND16.14445 KYD
1000000 VND32.28890 KYD
2000000 VND64.57780 KYD
5000000 VND161.44450 KYD