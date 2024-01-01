250 Cayman Islands dollars to Saint Helena pounds

Convert KYD to SHP at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = £0.9439 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:27
KYD to SHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SHP
1 KYD to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.94390.9616
Low0.90830.9083
Average0.92780.9336
Change3.92%-0.41%
1 KYD to SHP stats

The performance of KYD to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9439 and a 30 day low of 0.9083. This means the 30 day average was 0.9278. The change for KYD to SHP was 3.92.

The performance of KYD to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9616 and a 90 day low of 0.9083. This means the 90 day average was 0.9336. The change for KYD to SHP was -0.41.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 KYD0.94386 SHP
5 KYD4.71929 SHP
10 KYD9.43858 SHP
20 KYD18.87716 SHP
50 KYD47.19290 SHP
100 KYD94.38580 SHP
250 KYD235.96450 SHP
500 KYD471.92900 SHP
1000 KYD943.85800 SHP
2000 KYD1,887.71600 SHP
5000 KYD4,719.29000 SHP
10000 KYD9,438.58000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 SHP1.05948 KYD
5 SHP5.29740 KYD
10 SHP10.59480 KYD
20 SHP21.18960 KYD
50 SHP52.97400 KYD
100 SHP105.94800 KYD
250 SHP264.87000 KYD
500 SHP529.74000 KYD
1000 SHP1,059.48000 KYD
2000 SHP2,118.96000 KYD
5000 SHP5,297.40000 KYD
10000 SHP10,594.80000 KYD