250 Cayman Islands dollars to Qatari rials

Convert KYD to QAR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = QR4.446 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:59
KYD to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

QAR
1 KYD to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.44634.4527
Low4.44514.4451
Average4.44574.4462
Change-0.00%-0.03%
1 KYD to QAR stats

The performance of KYD to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.4463 and a 30 day low of 4.4451. This means the 30 day average was 4.4457. The change for KYD to QAR was -0.00.

The performance of KYD to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.4527 and a 90 day low of 4.4451. This means the 90 day average was 4.4462. The change for KYD to QAR was -0.03.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 KYD4.44555 QAR
5 KYD22.22775 QAR
10 KYD44.45550 QAR
20 KYD88.91100 QAR
50 KYD222.27750 QAR
100 KYD444.55500 QAR
250 KYD1,111.38750 QAR
500 KYD2,222.77500 QAR
1000 KYD4,445.55000 QAR
2000 KYD8,891.10000 QAR
5000 KYD22,227.75000 QAR
10000 KYD44,455.50000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 QAR0.22494 KYD
5 QAR1.12472 KYD
10 QAR2.24944 KYD
20 QAR4.49888 KYD
50 QAR11.24720 KYD
100 QAR22.49440 KYD
250 QAR56.23600 KYD
500 QAR112.47200 KYD
1000 QAR224.94400 KYD
2000 QAR449.88800 KYD
5000 QAR1,124.72000 KYD
10000 QAR2,249.44000 KYD