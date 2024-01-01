250 Cayman Islands dollars to New Zealand dollars

Convert KYD to NZD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = $2.029 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:09
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KYD to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NZD
1 KYD to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.02932.0756
Low1.91991.9199
Average1.98001.9913
Change5.70%-2.01%
View full history

1 KYD to NZD stats

The performance of KYD to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0293 and a 30 day low of 1.9199. This means the 30 day average was 1.9800. The change for KYD to NZD was 5.70.

The performance of KYD to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0756 and a 90 day low of 1.9199. This means the 90 day average was 1.9913. The change for KYD to NZD was -2.01.

Track market ratesView KYD to NZD chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD184.0680.9271.32217.7911.5061.3830.774
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2120.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07990.67211.42619.1881.6251.4910.835
1 SGD0.75663.5940.701113.4581.141.0460.585

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollars

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 KYD2.02931 NZD
5 KYD10.14655 NZD
10 KYD20.29310 NZD
20 KYD40.58620 NZD
50 KYD101.46550 NZD
100 KYD202.93100 NZD
250 KYD507.32750 NZD
500 KYD1,014.65500 NZD
1000 KYD2,029.31000 NZD
2000 KYD4,058.62000 NZD
5000 KYD10,146.55000 NZD
10000 KYD20,293.10000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 NZD0.49278 KYD
5 NZD2.46390 KYD
10 NZD4.92779 KYD
20 NZD9.85558 KYD
50 NZD24.63895 KYD
100 NZD49.27790 KYD
250 NZD123.19475 KYD
500 NZD246.38950 KYD
1000 NZD492.77900 KYD
2000 NZD985.55800 KYD
5000 NZD2,463.89500 KYD
10000 NZD4,927.79000 KYD