1 Cayman Islands dollar to Malaysian ringgits

Convert KYD to MYR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = RM5.303 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:04
KYD to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MYR
1 KYD to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.30345.6796
Low5.02905.0290
Average5.17485.2952
Change4.58%-6.60%
1 KYD to MYR stats

The performance of KYD to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.3034 and a 30 day low of 5.0290. This means the 30 day average was 5.1748. The change for KYD to MYR was 4.58.

The performance of KYD to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.6796 and a 90 day low of 5.0290. This means the 90 day average was 5.2952. The change for KYD to MYR was -6.60.

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Malaysian ringgits

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 KYD5.30335 MYR
5 KYD26.51675 MYR
10 KYD53.03350 MYR
20 KYD106.06700 MYR
50 KYD265.16750 MYR
100 KYD530.33500 MYR
250 KYD1,325.83750 MYR
500 KYD2,651.67500 MYR
1000 KYD5,303.35000 MYR
2000 KYD10,606.70000 MYR
5000 KYD26,516.75000 MYR
10000 KYD53,033.50000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 MYR0.18856 KYD
5 MYR0.94280 KYD
10 MYR1.88560 KYD
20 MYR3.77120 KYD
50 MYR9.42800 KYD
100 MYR18.85600 KYD
250 MYR47.14000 KYD
500 MYR94.28000 KYD
1000 MYR188.56000 KYD
2000 MYR377.12000 KYD
5000 MYR942.80000 KYD
10000 MYR1,885.60000 KYD