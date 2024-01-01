5,000 Cayman Islands dollars to Mauritian rupees

Convert KYD to MUR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = ₨56.26 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:59
KYD to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MUR
1 KYD to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High56.810657.0427
Low55.632755.6327
Average56.287456.3761
Change0.45%-1.37%
1 KYD to MUR stats

The performance of KYD to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 56.8106 and a 30 day low of 55.6327. This means the 30 day average was 56.2874. The change for KYD to MUR was 0.45.

The performance of KYD to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 57.0427 and a 90 day low of 55.6327. This means the 90 day average was 56.3761. The change for KYD to MUR was -1.37.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD184.0710.9271.32217.7841.5061.3830.774
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2120.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07990.68311.42619.1831.6251.4910.835
1 SGD0.75763.6050.701113.4551.141.0460.585

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 KYD56.25910 MUR
5 KYD281.29550 MUR
10 KYD562.59100 MUR
20 KYD1,125.18200 MUR
50 KYD2,812.95500 MUR
100 KYD5,625.91000 MUR
250 KYD14,064.77500 MUR
500 KYD28,129.55000 MUR
1000 KYD56,259.10000 MUR
2000 KYD112,518.20000 MUR
5000 KYD281,295.50000 MUR
10000 KYD562,591.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 MUR0.01777 KYD
5 MUR0.08887 KYD
10 MUR0.17775 KYD
20 MUR0.35550 KYD
50 MUR0.88875 KYD
100 MUR1.77749 KYD
250 MUR4.44373 KYD
500 MUR8.88745 KYD
1000 MUR17.77490 KYD
2000 MUR35.54980 KYD
5000 MUR88.87450 KYD
10000 MUR177.74900 KYD