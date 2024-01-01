50 Cayman Islands dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert KYD to KWD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = ك0.3739 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:52
KYD to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KWD
1 KYD to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.37410.3741
Low0.37200.3719
Average0.37330.3728
Change0.49%0.25%
1 KYD to KWD stats

The performance of KYD to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3741 and a 30 day low of 0.3720. This means the 30 day average was 0.3733. The change for KYD to KWD was 0.49.

The performance of KYD to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3741 and a 90 day low of 0.3719. This means the 90 day average was 0.3728. The change for KYD to KWD was 0.25.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 KYD0.37393 KWD
5 KYD1.86967 KWD
10 KYD3.73933 KWD
20 KYD7.47866 KWD
50 KYD18.69665 KWD
100 KYD37.39330 KWD
250 KYD93.48325 KWD
500 KYD186.96650 KWD
1000 KYD373.93300 KWD
2000 KYD747.86600 KWD
5000 KYD1,869.66500 KWD
10000 KYD3,739.33000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 KWD2.67428 KYD
5 KWD13.37140 KYD
10 KWD26.74280 KYD
20 KWD53.48560 KYD
50 KWD133.71400 KYD
100 KWD267.42800 KYD
250 KWD668.57000 KYD
500 KWD1,337.14000 KYD
1000 KWD2,674.28000 KYD
2000 KWD5,348.56000 KYD
5000 KWD13,371.40000 KYD
10000 KWD26,742.80000 KYD