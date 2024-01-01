100 Cayman Islands dollars to Japanese yen

Convert KYD to JPY at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = ¥186.1 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:46
KYD to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

JPY
1 KYD to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High186.1160187.9880
Low173.4210171.7010
Average180.0927178.4413
Change6.76%-0.74%
1 KYD to JPY stats

The performance of KYD to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 186.1160 and a 30 day low of 173.4210. This means the 30 day average was 180.0927. The change for KYD to JPY was 6.76.

The performance of KYD to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 187.9880 and a 90 day low of 171.7010. This means the 90 day average was 178.4413. The change for KYD to JPY was -0.74.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD184.0320.9271.32217.7851.5061.3830.774
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2120.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07990.62811.42619.1811.6241.4910.835
1 SGD0.75663.5570.701113.4511.1391.0460.585

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 KYD186.10400 JPY
5 KYD930.52000 JPY
10 KYD1,861.04000 JPY
20 KYD3,722.08000 JPY
50 KYD9,305.20000 JPY
100 KYD18,610.40000 JPY
250 KYD46,526.00000 JPY
500 KYD93,052.00000 JPY
1000 KYD186,104.00000 JPY
2000 KYD372,208.00000 JPY
5000 KYD930,520.00000 JPY
10000 KYD1,861,040.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Cayman Islands Dollar
100 JPY0.53734 KYD
1000 JPY5.37335 KYD
1500 JPY8.06003 KYD
2000 JPY10.74670 KYD
3000 JPY16.12005 KYD
5000 JPY26.86675 KYD
5400 JPY29.01609 KYD
10000 JPY53.73350 KYD
15000 JPY80.60025 KYD
20000 JPY107.46700 KYD
25000 JPY134.33375 KYD
30000 JPY161.20050 KYD