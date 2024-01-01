20 Cayman Islands dollars to Jersey pounds

Convert KYD to JEP at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = £0.9438 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:43
KYD to JEP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JEP
1 KYD to JEPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.94380.9616
Low0.90830.9083
Average0.92780.9336
Change3.91%-0.42%
1 KYD to JEP stats

The performance of KYD to JEP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9438 and a 30 day low of 0.9083. This means the 30 day average was 0.9278. The change for KYD to JEP was 3.91.

The performance of KYD to JEP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9616 and a 90 day low of 0.9083. This means the 90 day average was 0.9336. The change for KYD to JEP was -0.42.

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Jersey pound
1 KYD0.94379 JEP
5 KYD4.71893 JEP
10 KYD9.43785 JEP
20 KYD18.87570 JEP
50 KYD47.18925 JEP
100 KYD94.37850 JEP
250 KYD235.94625 JEP
500 KYD471.89250 JEP
1000 KYD943.78500 JEP
2000 KYD1,887.57000 JEP
5000 KYD4,718.92500 JEP
10000 KYD9,437.85000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 JEP1.05956 KYD
5 JEP5.29780 KYD
10 JEP10.59560 KYD
20 JEP21.19120 KYD
50 JEP52.97800 KYD
100 JEP105.95600 KYD
250 JEP264.89000 KYD
500 JEP529.78000 KYD
1000 JEP1,059.56000 KYD
2000 JEP2,119.12000 KYD
5000 JEP5,297.80000 KYD
10000 JEP10,595.60000 KYD