250 Cayman Islands dollars to Isle of Man pounds

Convert KYD to IMP at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = £0.9439 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:38
KYD to IMP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

IMP
1 KYD to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.94380.9616
Low0.90830.9083
Average0.92780.9336
Change3.91%-0.42%
1 KYD to IMP stats

The performance of KYD to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9438 and a 30 day low of 0.9083. This means the 30 day average was 0.9278. The change for KYD to IMP was 3.91.

The performance of KYD to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9616 and a 90 day low of 0.9083. This means the 90 day average was 0.9336. The change for KYD to IMP was -0.42.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Isle of Man pound
1 KYD0.94386 IMP
5 KYD4.71930 IMP
10 KYD9.43859 IMP
20 KYD18.87718 IMP
50 KYD47.19295 IMP
100 KYD94.38590 IMP
250 KYD235.96475 IMP
500 KYD471.92950 IMP
1000 KYD943.85900 IMP
2000 KYD1,887.71800 IMP
5000 KYD4,719.29500 IMP
10000 KYD9,438.59000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 IMP1.05948 KYD
5 IMP5.29740 KYD
10 IMP10.59480 KYD
20 IMP21.18960 KYD
50 IMP52.97400 KYD
100 IMP105.94800 KYD
250 IMP264.87000 KYD
500 IMP529.74000 KYD
1000 IMP1,059.48000 KYD
2000 IMP2,118.96000 KYD
5000 IMP5,297.40000 KYD
10000 IMP10,594.80000 KYD