10 thousand Cayman Islands dollars to Hungarian forints

Convert KYD to HUF at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = Ft455.9 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:34
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KYD to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HUF
1 KYD to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High455.9180455.9180
Low429.8970428.8640
Average444.1820438.7708
Change6.05%3.81%
View full history

1 KYD to HUF stats

The performance of KYD to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 455.9180 and a 30 day low of 429.8970. This means the 30 day average was 444.1820. The change for KYD to HUF was 6.05.

The performance of KYD to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 455.9180 and a 90 day low of 428.8640. This means the 90 day average was 438.7708. The change for KYD to HUF was 3.81.

Track market ratesView KYD to HUF chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD184.0660.9271.32217.7921.5071.3830.774
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2120.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07990.66511.42619.1891.6251.4920.835
1 SGD0.75663.5680.701113.4541.1391.0460.585

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollars

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Hungarian Forint
1 KYD455.91800 HUF
5 KYD2,279.59000 HUF
10 KYD4,559.18000 HUF
20 KYD9,118.36000 HUF
50 KYD22,795.90000 HUF
100 KYD45,591.80000 HUF
250 KYD113,979.50000 HUF
500 KYD227,959.00000 HUF
1000 KYD455,918.00000 HUF
2000 KYD911,836.00000 HUF
5000 KYD2,279,590.00000 HUF
10000 KYD4,559,180.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Cayman Islands Dollar
2000 HUF4.38676 KYD
5000 HUF10.96690 KYD
10000 HUF21.93380 KYD
15000 HUF32.90070 KYD
20000 HUF43.86760 KYD
30000 HUF65.80140 KYD
40000 HUF87.73520 KYD
50000 HUF109.66900 KYD
60000 HUF131.60280 KYD
100000 HUF219.33800 KYD
150000 HUF329.00700 KYD
200000 HUF438.67600 KYD