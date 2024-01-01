1 Cayman Islands dollar to Guernsey pounds

Convert KYD to GGP at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = £0.9442 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:27
KYD to GGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

GGP
1 KYD to GGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.94420.9616
Low0.90830.9083
Average0.92780.9336
Change3.96%-0.37%
1 KYD to GGP stats

The performance of KYD to GGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9442 and a 30 day low of 0.9083. This means the 30 day average was 0.9278. The change for KYD to GGP was 3.96.

The performance of KYD to GGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9616 and a 90 day low of 0.9083. This means the 90 day average was 0.9336. The change for KYD to GGP was -0.37.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Guernsey pound
1 KYD0.94422 GGP
5 KYD4.72112 GGP
10 KYD9.44224 GGP
20 KYD18.88448 GGP
50 KYD47.21120 GGP
100 KYD94.42240 GGP
250 KYD236.05600 GGP
500 KYD472.11200 GGP
1000 KYD944.22400 GGP
2000 KYD1,888.44800 GGP
5000 KYD4,721.12000 GGP
10000 KYD9,442.24000 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 GGP1.05907 KYD
5 GGP5.29535 KYD
10 GGP10.59070 KYD
20 GGP21.18140 KYD
50 GGP52.95350 KYD
100 GGP105.90700 KYD
250 GGP264.76750 KYD
500 GGP529.53500 KYD
1000 GGP1,059.07000 KYD
2000 GGP2,118.14000 KYD
5000 GGP5,295.35000 KYD
10000 GGP10,590.70000 KYD