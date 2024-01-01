5 Cayman Islands dollars to Costa Rican colóns

Convert KYD to CRC at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = ₡628.7 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KYD to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CRC
1 KYD to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High635.9760646.1220
Low627.0730627.0730
Average630.5844634.4431
Change-0.44%-2.29%
View full history

1 KYD to CRC stats

The performance of KYD to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 635.9760 and a 30 day low of 627.0730. This means the 30 day average was 630.5844. The change for KYD to CRC was -0.44.

The performance of KYD to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 646.1220 and a 90 day low of 627.0730. This means the 90 day average was 634.4431. The change for KYD to CRC was -2.29.

Track market ratesView KYD to CRC chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD184.0710.9281.32317.7971.5081.3840.774
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2120.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07890.63711.42619.1861.6261.4920.835
1 SGD0.75663.5480.701113.4521.141.0460.585

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollars

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 KYD628.73200 CRC
5 KYD3,143.66000 CRC
10 KYD6,287.32000 CRC
20 KYD12,574.64000 CRC
50 KYD31,436.60000 CRC
100 KYD62,873.20000 CRC
250 KYD157,183.00000 CRC
500 KYD314,366.00000 CRC
1000 KYD628,732.00000 CRC
2000 KYD1,257,464.00000 CRC
5000 KYD3,143,660.00000 CRC
10000 KYD6,287,320.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 CRC0.00159 KYD
5 CRC0.00795 KYD
10 CRC0.01591 KYD
20 CRC0.03181 KYD
50 CRC0.07953 KYD
100 CRC0.15905 KYD
250 CRC0.39762 KYD
500 CRC0.79525 KYD
1000 CRC1.59050 KYD
2000 CRC3.18100 KYD
5000 CRC7.95250 KYD
10000 CRC15.90500 KYD