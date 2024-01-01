50 Cayman Islands dollars to Swiss francs

Convert KYD to CHF at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = SFr.1.057 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:08
KYD to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CHF
1 KYD to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.05701.0807
Low1.02511.0251
Average1.04391.0442
Change2.99%-1.92%
1 KYD to CHF stats

The performance of KYD to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0570 and a 30 day low of 1.0251. This means the 30 day average was 1.0439. The change for KYD to CHF was 2.99.

The performance of KYD to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0807 and a 90 day low of 1.0251. This means the 90 day average was 1.0442. The change for KYD to CHF was -1.92.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD184.0680.9281.32317.8021.5081.3840.774
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2120.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07890.63811.42619.1931.6251.4920.835
1 SGD0.75663.5510.701113.4571.141.0460.585

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 KYD1.05701 CHF
5 KYD5.28505 CHF
10 KYD10.57010 CHF
20 KYD21.14020 CHF
50 KYD52.85050 CHF
100 KYD105.70100 CHF
250 KYD264.25250 CHF
500 KYD528.50500 CHF
1000 KYD1,057.01000 CHF
2000 KYD2,114.02000 CHF
5000 KYD5,285.05000 CHF
10000 KYD10,570.10000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 CHF0.94606 KYD
5 CHF4.73032 KYD
10 CHF9.46063 KYD
20 CHF18.92126 KYD
50 CHF47.30315 KYD
100 CHF94.60630 KYD
250 CHF236.51575 KYD
500 CHF473.03150 KYD
1000 CHF946.06300 KYD
2000 CHF1,892.12600 KYD
5000 CHF4,730.31500 KYD
10000 CHF9,460.63000 KYD