5,000 Cayman Islands dollars to Bangladeshi takas

Convert KYD to BDT at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = Tk145.7 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:57
KYD to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BDT
1 KYD to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High145.7410145.7410
Low145.4710143.1280
Average145.6913144.9412
Change0.01%1.76%
1 KYD to BDT stats

The performance of KYD to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 145.7410 and a 30 day low of 145.4710. This means the 30 day average was 145.6913. The change for KYD to BDT was 0.01.

The performance of KYD to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 145.7410 and a 90 day low of 143.1280. This means the 90 day average was 144.9412. The change for KYD to BDT was 1.76.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KYD145.74100 BDT
5 KYD728.70500 BDT
10 KYD1,457.41000 BDT
20 KYD2,914.82000 BDT
50 KYD7,287.05000 BDT
100 KYD14,574.10000 BDT
250 KYD36,435.25000 BDT
500 KYD72,870.50000 BDT
1000 KYD145,741.00000 BDT
2000 KYD291,482.00000 BDT
5000 KYD728,705.00000 BDT
10000 KYD1,457,410.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 BDT0.00686 KYD
5 BDT0.03431 KYD
10 BDT0.06861 KYD
20 BDT0.13723 KYD
50 BDT0.34307 KYD
100 BDT0.68615 KYD
250 BDT1.71537 KYD
500 BDT3.43074 KYD
1000 BDT6.86147 KYD
2000 BDT13.72294 KYD
5000 BDT34.30735 KYD
10000 BDT68.61470 KYD