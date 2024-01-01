20 Cayman Islands dollars to Australian dollars

Convert KYD to AUD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = A$1.838 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:53
KYD to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

AUD
1 KYD to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.83811.8786
Low1.76271.7627
Average1.79851.8187
Change3.00%-1.42%
1 KYD to AUD stats

The performance of KYD to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8381 and a 30 day low of 1.7627. This means the 30 day average was 1.7985. The change for KYD to AUD was 3.00.

The performance of KYD to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8786 and a 90 day low of 1.7627. This means the 90 day average was 1.8187. The change for KYD to AUD was -1.42.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 KYD1.83841 AUD
5 KYD9.19205 AUD
10 KYD18.38410 AUD
20 KYD36.76820 AUD
50 KYD91.92050 AUD
100 KYD183.84100 AUD
250 KYD459.60250 AUD
500 KYD919.20500 AUD
1000 KYD1,838.41000 AUD
2000 KYD3,676.82000 AUD
5000 KYD9,192.05000 AUD
10000 KYD18,384.10000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 AUD0.54395 KYD
5 AUD2.71974 KYD
10 AUD5.43947 KYD
20 AUD10.87894 KYD
50 AUD27.19735 KYD
100 AUD54.39470 KYD
250 AUD135.98675 KYD
500 AUD271.97350 KYD
1000 AUD543.94700 KYD
2000 AUD1,087.89400 KYD
5000 AUD2,719.73500 KYD
10000 AUD5,439.47000 KYD