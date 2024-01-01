250 Kuwaiti dinars to CFP francs

Convert KWD to XPF at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = ₣358.4 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:45
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KWD to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XPF
1 KWD to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High358.5180361.5710
Low350.1640350.1640
Average354.1454354.8968
Change1.37%-0.21%
View full history

1 KWD to XPF stats

The performance of KWD to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 358.5180 and a 30 day low of 350.1640. This means the 30 day average was 354.1454. The change for KWD to XPF was 1.37.

The performance of KWD to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 361.5710 and a 90 day low of 350.1640. This means the 90 day average was 354.8968. The change for KWD to XPF was -0.21.

Track market ratesView KWD to XPF chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.0690.92817.7921.5071.6651,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3450.044
1 EUR1.07890.634119.1821.6251.7951,843.953.96
1 ZAR0.0564.7250.05210.0850.09496.130.206

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / CFP Franc
1 KWD358.35000 XPF
5 KWD1,791.75000 XPF
10 KWD3,583.50000 XPF
20 KWD7,167.00000 XPF
50 KWD17,917.50000 XPF
100 KWD35,835.00000 XPF
250 KWD89,587.50000 XPF
500 KWD179,175.00000 XPF
1000 KWD358,350.00000 XPF
2000 KWD716,700.00000 XPF
5000 KWD1,791,750.00000 XPF
10000 KWD3,583,500.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 XPF0.00279 KWD
5 XPF0.01395 KWD
10 XPF0.02791 KWD
20 XPF0.05581 KWD
50 XPF0.13953 KWD
100 XPF0.27906 KWD
250 XPF0.69764 KWD
500 XPF1.39528 KWD
1000 XPF2.79056 KWD
2000 XPF5.58112 KWD
5000 XPF13.95280 KWD
10000 XPF27.90560 KWD