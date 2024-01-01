2,000 Kuwaiti dinars to Samoan talas

ك1.000 KWD = WS$8.862 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:40
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

WST
1 KWD to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.91949.0493
Low8.75198.7519
Average8.81508.8808
Change0.08%0.28%
1 KWD to WST stats

The performance of KWD to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.9194 and a 30 day low of 8.7519. This means the 30 day average was 8.8150. The change for KWD to WST was 0.08.

The performance of KWD to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.0493 and a 90 day low of 8.7519. This means the 90 day average was 8.8808. The change for KWD to WST was 0.28.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Samoan Tala
1 KWD8.86226 WST
5 KWD44.31130 WST
10 KWD88.62260 WST
20 KWD177.24520 WST
50 KWD443.11300 WST
100 KWD886.22600 WST
250 KWD2,215.56500 WST
500 KWD4,431.13000 WST
1000 KWD8,862.26000 WST
2000 KWD17,724.52000 WST
5000 KWD44,311.30000 WST
10000 KWD88,622.60000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 WST0.11284 KWD
5 WST0.56419 KWD
10 WST1.12838 KWD
20 WST2.25676 KWD
50 WST5.64190 KWD
100 WST11.28380 KWD
250 WST28.20950 KWD
500 WST56.41900 KWD
1000 WST112.83800 KWD
2000 WST225.67600 KWD
5000 WST564.19000 KWD
10000 WST1,128.38000 KWD