100 Kuwaiti dinars to Tunisian dinars

Convert KWD to TND at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = DT10.14 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:22
KWD to TND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TND
1 KWD to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.135810.1727
Low9.91609.9160
Average10.005610.0202
Change1.79%-0.12%
1 KWD to TND stats

The performance of KWD to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.1358 and a 30 day low of 9.9160. This means the 30 day average was 10.0056. The change for KWD to TND was 1.79.

The performance of KWD to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.1727 and a 90 day low of 9.9160. This means the 90 day average was 10.0202. The change for KWD to TND was -0.12.

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Tunisian Dinar
1 KWD10.13580 TND
5 KWD50.67900 TND
10 KWD101.35800 TND
20 KWD202.71600 TND
50 KWD506.79000 TND
100 KWD1,013.58000 TND
250 KWD2,533.95000 TND
500 KWD5,067.90000 TND
1000 KWD10,135.80000 TND
2000 KWD20,271.60000 TND
5000 KWD50,679.00000 TND
10000 KWD101,358.00000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 TND0.09866 KWD
5 TND0.49330 KWD
10 TND0.98660 KWD
20 TND1.97320 KWD
50 TND4.93300 KWD
100 TND9.86599 KWD
250 TND24.66498 KWD
500 TND49.32995 KWD
1000 TND98.65990 KWD
2000 TND197.31980 KWD
5000 TND493.29950 KWD
10000 TND986.59900 KWD