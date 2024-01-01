20 Kuwaiti dinars to Salvadoran colóns

Convert KWD to SVC at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = ₡28.54 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:14
KWD to SVC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SVC
1 KWD to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High28.688528.6961
Low28.525828.5258
Average28.586328.6204
Change-0.51%-0.25%
1 KWD to SVC stats

The performance of KWD to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 28.6885 and a 30 day low of 28.5258. This means the 30 day average was 28.5863. The change for KWD to SVC was -0.51.

The performance of KWD to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 28.6961 and a 90 day low of 28.5258. This means the 90 day average was 28.6204. The change for KWD to SVC was -0.25.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.0690.92717.7921.5081.6671,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3450.044
1 EUR1.07890.647119.1841.6261.7971,844.213.96
1 ZAR0.0564.7250.05210.0850.09496.1330.206

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Salvadoran Colón
1 KWD28.53600 SVC
5 KWD142.68000 SVC
10 KWD285.36000 SVC
20 KWD570.72000 SVC
50 KWD1,426.80000 SVC
100 KWD2,853.60000 SVC
250 KWD7,134.00000 SVC
500 KWD14,268.00000 SVC
1000 KWD28,536.00000 SVC
2000 KWD57,072.00000 SVC
5000 KWD142,680.00000 SVC
10000 KWD285,360.00000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 SVC0.03504 KWD
5 SVC0.17522 KWD
10 SVC0.35043 KWD
20 SVC0.70087 KWD
50 SVC1.75217 KWD
100 SVC3.50434 KWD
250 SVC8.76085 KWD
500 SVC17.52170 KWD
1000 SVC35.04340 KWD
2000 SVC70.08680 KWD
5000 SVC175.21700 KWD
10000 SVC350.43400 KWD